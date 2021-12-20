Vale names new EVP for base metals business

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:25:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore producer Vale appointed Deshnee Naidoo as the company’s executive vice-president (EVP) of base metals, the miner said. Naidoo will replace former VP Mark Travers, who led the division for three years.

Naidoo takes on the new position effectively this Monday, December 20, 2021. She commenced her career at Vale in 2021 as the CFO of Vale’s base metals business division. Vale said she brought in finance discipline and cost management skills, at the same time she set the basis for the business’ growth.

Before joining Vale, Naidoo was the CEO of Zinc International at Vedana Resources from 2014 to 2020. From 1998 to 2014, she worked at various roles at Anglo American. She was also a CFO at Anglo American’s coal business between 2011 and 2014.