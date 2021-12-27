Vale mulls buying stake at Anglo American’s Minas-Rio iron ore project

Monday, 27 December 2021 20:51:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale mulls buying a minority or even a controlling stake at Anglo American Brazil’s Minas-Rio iron ore project, a media report by Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources.

Vale would reportedly buy a 30-40 percent stake in Minas-Rio, a 529­km­ long (328-­mile ­long) pellet feed-transporting slurry pipeline project. The sources said Vale could also buy a controlling stake.

Discussions over a potential deal commenced last year and haven’t advanced, the Bloomberg sources said, adding the topic have reached the management board of both companies.

Talks are reportedly in the initial stages and there are no guarantees a deal will take place, the sources said.

Buying a stake at Anglo American Brazil’s Minas-Rio project would help Vale achieve its goal to produce 400 million mt of iron ore per year.