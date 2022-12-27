Vale modifies top leadership to cope with new objectives

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:35:17 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner Vale announced the creation of four executive vice-president positions, under its strategy of “accelerating improvements and innovation in high-quality products and solutions for the energy transition”.

The new executive vice president positions will oversee the following areas:



-Iron Solutions, to accelerate the development of innovative products and solutions in iron ore;

-Operations, for the management of mining, pelletizing and logistics operations;

-Projects, aiming at implementing key projects in Vale's strategic plan;

-Technical, dealing with mineral exploration and operational innovation, increasing technical skill concentration, in addition to the attributions of the current executive vice-presidency for safety and operational excellence.

The alterations include the planned departure of the Executive Vice-Presidency of Strategy and Business Transformation. Its current occupant, Luciano Siani Pires, will leave the company in January 2023. He was responsible for the design of Vale’s strategy for the next twenty years.