Vale denies interest in stake in Anglo American’s Minas-Rio iron ore project

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has officially denied some articles in the media regarding its possible acquisition of a stake in Anglo American Brazil’s Minas-Rio iron ore project. The company informed that there is no decision, agreement or commitment in this regard.

Meanwhile, the company stated that it has had preliminary discussions with Anglo American on the possibility of a partnership to develop the mineral resources of Vale’s Serpentina Project, aiming to benefit from existing processing and logistics infrastructure at Minas-Rio’s and Vale’s operations. However, there has been no decision or commitment made by the parties.