Vale...

Vale brings forward beginning of new CEO’s mandate

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 09:18:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Marcelo Pimenta will assume as the new CEO of the Brazilian miner Vale as of October 1, replacing Eduardo Bartolomeu.

The transference of power was originally scheduled for January 1, 2025, but the administration board of the company decided to move it forward, in a move seen by analysts as necessary due to subjects that need to be dealt next to the federal government by the new CEO.

Among such items, Pimenta is expected to play an active role in the celebration of agreements in relation to the damages caused by the collapses of the Mariana dam in 2015 and of the Brumadinho dam in 2019.

Another important issue is the renewal of the concessions, by the federal government, of the railroads Vitória-Minas, in the southeast, and Carajás, in the north of the country.

Meanwhile, Murilo Muller will replace Gustavo Pimenta as the CFO and investors relation VP, while Heloisa Bedicks and Reinaldo Castanheira Filho were appointed as independent members of the administration board of Vale.


