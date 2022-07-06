Vale begins decommission of its Ipoema Dam

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 21:47:58 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore miner Vale announced the start of works to decommission the Ipoema Dam, located in Itabira, state of Minas Gerais.

Ipoema is the last dam built in the upstream technology to be eliminated this year.

The upstream dams are based on the same technology of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in January 2019

Between now and the end of this year, Vale will have 12 of its 30 upstream dams eliminated, while 90 percent of such dams are expected to be eliminated until the end of 2029, with the 100 percent mark being achieved in2035.

In Itabira, sub-dams 3 and 4 of the Pontal System are also undergoing decommission works, with conclusion expected until the end of this year, while other two sub-dams were already decommissioned.