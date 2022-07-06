﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale begins decommission of its Ipoema Dam

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 21:47:58 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian iron ore miner Vale announced the start of works to decommission the Ipoema Dam, located in Itabira, state of Minas Gerais.

Ipoema is the last dam built in the upstream technology to be eliminated this year.

The upstream dams are based on the same technology of the Brumadinho dam, which collapsed in January 2019

Between now and the end of this year, Vale will have 12 of its 30 upstream dams eliminated, while 90 percent of such dams are expected to be eliminated until the end of 2029, with the 100 percent mark being achieved in2035.

In Itabira, sub-dams 3 and 4 of the Pontal System are also undergoing decommission works, with conclusion expected until the end of this year, while other two sub-dams were already decommissioned.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab exporters begin negotiations for September shipments

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Vale's iron ore exports down 20.4 percent in January-May

06 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports maintain uptrend in June

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil’s CSN announces the acquisition of hydroelectric power plant

05 Jul | Steel News

Inflation in Brazil will exceed target in 2022

05 Jul | Steel News

Price declines for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

01 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale signs deal to power pellet plants with natural gas until 2024

01 Jul | Steel News

Vale advances project to use low-carbon fuel for shipping

30 Jun | Steel News

Simec investing $300 million to expand production at Brazilian longs mill

30 Jun | Steel News

Gerdau orders new quenching and tempering lines from Danieli

29 Jun | Steel News