Vale adds details on conversations to jointly develop iron ore project with Anglo American

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 22:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has confirmed and added details about a joint iron ore project it expects to develop with Anglo American Brazil.

According to a document filing this week, Vale said it regularly evaluates alternatives and strategic partnerships to add value to its shareholders, however, it hasn’t reached any decision.

Vale said the potential partnership with Anglo American Brazil would involve Vale’s Serpentina iron ore project.

Vale said both companies would use the existing resources they have available at Vale’s Serpentina as well as at Anglo American Brazil’s Minas-Rio iron ore projects.

Vale said teaming up with Anglo American Brazil would help both companies to improve the use of the existing processing and logistics infrastructure both projects share.

Vale said its Serpentina iron ore project is located in in the cities of Conceição do Mato Dentro, Santo Antônio do Rio Abaixo and Morro do Pilar, all in Minas Gerais state. The mining rights of Vale’s Serpentina iron ore project is “contiguous” or near Anglo’s Minas-Rio site.


