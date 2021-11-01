USW ratifies new four-year contract with TimkenSteel

Monday, 01 November 2021 22:26:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

TimkenSteel Corp. announced today that its employees who are members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1123 have voted in favor of a new four-year contract.

The contract, which is in effect until Sept. 27, 2025, offers TimkenSteel's Canton-based bargaining employees increases to base wages every year, competitive healthcare and retirement benefits for all members, and a continued focus on employee wellbeing as well as safe and sustainable operations.

The agreement covers approximately 1,180 bargaining employees at the company's Canton, Ohio operations.

"The company and union worked diligently to reach an agreement that continues to provide some of the area's best wages and benefits, while also addressing some of our long-term competitive challenges," said Mike Williams, president and chief executive officer. "Under this contract, we've worked together to help TimkenSteel more effectively manage some of our ongoing obligations while positioning us to remain one of the area's best employers."