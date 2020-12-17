Usiminas upbeat as finished steel output tops Q1 daily average

Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:09:35 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said finished steel output in the last 45 days, from November 1 to December 15 this year, reached 533,000 mt.

The company said the total volume equals to a daily average of 11.8 mt, which is 0.2 percent higher than the daily average seen in Q1 2020 this year, before Covid-19, and 6.4 percent up, when compared to the daily average of 11.1 mt seen in the full-year of 2019.

Usiminas said sales volumes in the last 45 days totaled 577,600 mt, which also indicate a strong post-Covid recovery.