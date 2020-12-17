﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas upbeat as finished steel output tops Q1 daily average

Thursday, 17 December 2020 19:09:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said finished steel output in the last 45 days, from November 1 to December 15 this year, reached 533,000 mt.

The company said the total volume equals to a daily average of 11.8 mt, which is 0.2 percent higher than the daily average seen in Q1 2020 this year, before Covid-19, and 6.4 percent up, when compared to the daily average of 11.1 mt seen in the full-year of 2019.

Usiminas said sales volumes in the last 45 days totaled 577,600 mt, which also indicate a strong post-Covid recovery.


Tags: South America  Brazil  Usiminas  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Dec

Usiminas to resume No. 2 blast furnace in June 2021
15  Dec

Vale concludes last iron ore shipments using older vessels
10  Dec

Vale sells 8 percent of logistics company VLI to BNDES
03  Dec

CSN and Usiminas increase steel prices between 10.2 and 12 percent
01  Dec

Usiminas may raise steel prices in December