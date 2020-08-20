Usiminas to resume blast furnace next week

Thursday, 20 August 2020 00:10:42 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas expects to resume its No. 1 blast furnace located at its Ipatinga mill next week. Usiminas halted operations at Ipatinga’s No. 1 and No. 2 blast furnaces, as well at its No. 1 steelworks.

Usiminas expected to resume its No. 1 blast furnace and No. 1 steelworks at Ipatinga in the first half of August. However, the company told Brazilian newspaper Valor this week that operations will only resume next Wednesday.

Usiminas expects Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro to join a ceremony next week to resume operations.