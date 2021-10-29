Usiminas to conclude works at Ipatinga blast furnace by April 2022

Friday, 29 October 2021 20:07:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas said on Friday it expects to conclude works at its No. 2 Ipatinga blast furnace by April 2022.

Usiminas said it has already started repair works at the Ipatinga blast furnace, located in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state. The company expects to spend BRL 35 million ($6.2 million) to repair the equipment, following an incident in September this year, as reported by SteelOrbis.

Usiminas said at the time it would buy third-party slab and use existing inventory to minimize reduced output. The flats producer said the Ipatinga No. 2 blast furnace has a 600,000 mt/year pig iron capacity.