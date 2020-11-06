Usiminas stabilizes steel output and sales

Friday, 06 November 2020 20:59:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said on Friday it has “stabilized” both steel output and steel sales volumes.

Usiminas said total finished steel output in October reached 370,500 mt, the highest volume since March 2020, before Covid-19, and is 3.3 percent up from Q1 2020, and 9.4 percent up when compared to the monthly average seen in all 2019.

The company said steel sales volumes in October totaled 366,300 mt, 7.1 percent up when compared to the monthly average in the full year of 2019, and 4.9 percent higher when compared to Q1 2020. The steel sales volume milestone was also the biggest since March 2020.

Usiminas said the domestic market accounted for 97 percent October’s total sales volume of 366,300 mt.