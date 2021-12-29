Usiminas reaches record iron ore production at MUSA

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 22:23:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), the iron ore business of Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas, has reached a new iron ore output milestone, the company said.

Usiminas said MUSA iron ore production this year surpassed 9 million mt, a new historical record.

“The production record proves the scale of the efforts that Mineração Usiminas has been undertaking to meet the steel industry's growing demand for iron ore, both for the domestic and international markets,” the company said in a statement.

Usiminas added that it moved to a new iron ore waste stocking system, effective as of December 26, 2021.

This way, Usiminas is now using a dry stacking system, a new stockpiling system as well as a filtering system for its iron ore business.