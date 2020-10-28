Usiminas loses output following Ipatinga blast furnace incident

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 20:00:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas said output at its Ipatinga mill No. 1 blast furnace was affected following an incident on September 22, the company said this week. Usiminas said a blast forced the facility to halt production at the equipment.

Despite quickly controlling the incident, Usiminas commenced repair works to resume usual output levels, although the company did not disclose how much output it lost due to the incident.

However, the company said it had to obtain third-party slab to deliver existing steel orders, while claiming sales were not affected.