﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas investing nearly $72 million in environmental projects in 2022-2024

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:13:21 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas plans to invest a combined BRL 400 million ($71.98 million) in the 2022-2024 period in environmental projects at its Ipatinga mill, located in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state, the company said this week.

The company said it invested over BRL 100 million ($18 million) in 2019-2021, adding that it set investment targets to reduce particulate matter emissions, as part of an agreement signed with prosecutors in 2019.

Usiminas said new additive terms set goals for the 2022-2027 period. The company plans to commence studies and structure projects within the “next months.”


Tags: Brazil  investments  South America  Usiminas  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12 Jan

Vallourec Brazil fined $52 million for dam overflow
10 Jan

Vale, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec halt iron ore operations amid intense rainfall
06 Jan

Brazilian regulator approves operation of Samarco’s terminal in Espirito Santo state
04 Jan

Investments in Brazilian mining sector to surpass $34 billion by 2025
22 Dec

CSN could reach investment grade, says analyst