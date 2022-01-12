Usiminas investing nearly $72 million in environmental projects in 2022-2024

Wednesday, 12 January 2022 22:13:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas plans to invest a combined BRL 400 million ($71.98 million) in the 2022-2024 period in environmental projects at its Ipatinga mill, located in the city of same name in Minas Gerais state, the company said this week.

The company said it invested over BRL 100 million ($18 million) in 2019-2021, adding that it set investment targets to reduce particulate matter emissions, as part of an agreement signed with prosecutors in 2019.

Usiminas said new additive terms set goals for the 2022-2027 period. The company plans to commence studies and structure projects within the “next months.”