Usiminas expects steel sales volumes to reach 5 million mt in 2021

Tuesday, 27 April 2021 21:03:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian flats steelmaker Usiminas expects steel sales volumes this year to reach about 5 million mt. According to the company’s CEO, Sergio Leite, the company had been selling, on average, about 4 million mt of steel per year for the past five years.

Last week, Usiminas said it expects to steel sales volumes to reach between 1.2 million and 1.3 million mt in Q2 this year. The improved steel sales volumes guidance for 2021 comes with the rebound of several steel-intensive sectors, some of which are now rebuilding steel inventories. Some of these segments include the steel distribution chain and the capital goods sector.

Additionally, Leite said Usiminas is mulling resuming a heavy plate rolling mill at its Cubatao mill in the city of same name in the state of Sao Paulo. The equipment has been idled for the past 10 years, however, Leite did not unveil any specific forecast or timeline to eventually restart the equipment.