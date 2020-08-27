﻿
Usiminas board member may be expelled

Thursday, 27 August 2020 00:35:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian prosecutors within a special workforce known as Gaeco, which accused and charged an Usiminas board member with money laundering, have asked the executive to be expelled from the company’s board.

As reported by SteelOrbis, board member Luiz Carlos Miranda de Faria and four other people were formally accused and charged. Faria allegedly laundered BRL 2.3 million ($413,640) when he was the president of local steel union Sindipa. The then-union president allegedly manipulated deals and work agreements to benefit Usiminas.

Prosecutors asked Faria and the other four people charged to pay fines for speculation, money laundering and criminal association. Prosecutors also asked the assets of five people, including the Usiminas board member, to be frozen, including their banking accounts.


