﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Usiminas board member accused of money laundering

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 00:18:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Minas Gerais state special workforce, known as Gaeco, along with public prosecutors have formally accused a board member of flats producer Usiminas of committing money laundering, a media report from G1 said.

Board member Luiz Carlos Miranda de Faria and four other people were formally accused. Officials said Faria laundered BRL 2.3 million ($416,719) when he was the president of local steel union Sindipa.

The then-union president allegedly manipulated deals and work agreements to benefit Usiminas, the media report said. In return, Usiminas reportedly paid Faria, using fake service contracts through Sindipa, as well as FSFX, an entity owned by Usiminas.

Officials said FSFX’s former president, Luis Marcio, was the “connecting dot” between Usiminas and Faria. Usiminas said it wasn’t notified of the accusation and denied any wrongdoing.


Tags: South America  Brazil  Usiminas  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Aug

Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires area increases in July
17  Aug

Brazilian crude steel output increases in July
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
03  Aug

Usiminas reduces Capex for 2020, plans to resume blast furnace
30  Jul

Usiminas turns to loss in Q2