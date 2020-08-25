Usiminas board member accused of money laundering

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 00:18:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Minas Gerais state special workforce, known as Gaeco, along with public prosecutors have formally accused a board member of flats producer Usiminas of committing money laundering, a media report from G1 said.

Board member Luiz Carlos Miranda de Faria and four other people were formally accused. Officials said Faria laundered BRL 2.3 million ($416,719) when he was the president of local steel union Sindipa.

The then-union president allegedly manipulated deals and work agreements to benefit Usiminas, the media report said. In return, Usiminas reportedly paid Faria, using fake service contracts through Sindipa, as well as FSFX, an entity owned by Usiminas.

Officials said FSFX’s former president, Luis Marcio, was the “connecting dot” between Usiminas and Faria. Usiminas said it wasn’t notified of the accusation and denied any wrongdoing.