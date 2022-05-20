﻿
English
Usiminas announces new board structure

Friday, 20 May 2022 22:55:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian flats producer Usiminas announced Alberto Ono as the new president of the board, replacing Sergio Leite, who will assume as chairman of the board of directors.

The former position of Alberto Ono, vice president of finance and investor relations, will be assumed by Thiago da Fonseca Rodrigues.

Gino Ritagliati will take over as vice president of corporate planning, while Toshihiro Miyakoshi will be the next vice president of technology and quality.

Américo Ferreira Neto remains as Industrial vice president and Miguel Homes remains as commercial vice president.


