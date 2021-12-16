﻿
US wire rod imports up 7.6 percent in October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 21:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 110,715 mt in October 2021, up 7.6 percent from September and up 106.3 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $105.4 million in October 2021, compared to $94.9 million in September and $35.9 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Egypt in October, with 38,196 mt, compared to 17,879 mt in September and zero tonnage in October 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in October include Canada, with 33,447 mt; Japan, with 11,645 mt; Mexico, with 8,676 mt; and Korea, with 5,830 mt.


