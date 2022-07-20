﻿
US wire rod imports up 7.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 20 July 2022
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 172,940 mt in May 2022, up 7.4 percent from April and up 88.9 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $176.2 million in May 2022, compared to $157.3 million in April and $76.4 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from India in May, with 36,294 mt, compared to 13,790 mt in April and zero tonnage in May 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in May include Canada, with 33,789 mt; Malaysia, with 24,273 mt; Mexico, with 19,970 mt; and Algeria, with 16,580 mt.


