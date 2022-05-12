﻿
US wire rod imports up 67.1 percent in March

Thursday, 12 May 2022 19:47:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 168,681 mt in March 2022, up 67.1 percent from February and up 158.4 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $153.5 million in March 2022, compared to $97.3 million in February and $53.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Malaysia in March, with 45,297 mt, compared to zero tonnage in February and March 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in March include Canada, with 29,906 mt; India, with 23,409 mt; Mexico, with 19,642 mt; and Vietnam, with 11,129 mt.


