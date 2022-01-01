﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 58.1 percent in May

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in May, with 34,101 mt, compared to 26,388 mt in April and 19,456 mt in May 2020. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.