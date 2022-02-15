﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 3.9 percent in December

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 22:44:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 98,398 mt in December 2021, up 3.9 percent from November and up 76.4 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $94.9 million in December 2021, compared to $92.9 million in November and $41.6 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 22,440 mt, compared to 31,227 mt in November and 26,477 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include Algeria, with 13,504 mt; Mexico, with 12,447 mt; Egypt, with 12,063 mt; and Brazil, with 9,735 mt.


Tags: North America  USA  longs  trading  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14 Feb

US drawn wire imports down 4.9 percent in December
03 Feb

US wire rod market continues to resist January price increase
28 Jan

US ITC votes to maintain AD order on stainless steel wire rod from Japan, Korea and Taiwan
25 Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 9.5 percent in November
19 Jan

US wire rod imports down 14.5 percent in November