US wire rod imports up 3.9 percent in December

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 22:44:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 98,398 mt in December 2021, up 3.9 percent from November and up 76.4 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $94.9 million in December 2021, compared to $92.9 million in November and $41.6 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in December, with 22,440 mt, compared to 31,227 mt in November and 26,477 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported drawn wire in December include Algeria, with 13,504 mt; Mexico, with 12,447 mt; Egypt, with 12,063 mt; and Brazil, with 9,735 mt.