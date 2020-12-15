US wire rod imports up 38.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 22:25:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 53,656 mt in October 2020, up 38.9 percent from September but down 21.0 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $35.9 million in October 2020, compared to $25.9 million in the previous month and $48.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in October, with 29,459 mt, compared to 26,173 mt in September and 27,907 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in October include Japan with 12,954 mt; Brazil, with 7,403 mt; Korea, with 1,952 mt; and Germany, with 1,204 mt.