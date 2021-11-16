US wire rod imports up 36.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:28:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 102,866 mt in September 2021, up 36.6 percent from August and up 166.4 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $94.9 million in September 2021, compared to $70.9 million in August and $25.9 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in September, with 31,648 mt, compared to 32,821 mt in August and 26,173 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in September include Egypt, with 17,879 mt; Mexico, with 12,057 mt; Algeria, with 10,111 mt; and Japan, with 8,026 mt.