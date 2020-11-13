US wire rod imports up 2.8 percent in September

Friday, 13 November 2020 22:55:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 38,617 mt in September 2020, up 2.8 percent from August but down 21.8 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $25.9 million in September 2020, compared to $23.5 million in the previous month and $37.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in September, with 26,173 mt, compared to 19,821 mt in August and 26,881 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in September include Brazil, with 7,403 mt; Korea, with 1,818 mt; Japan, with 1,731 mt; and Germany with 1,362 mt.