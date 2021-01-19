US wire rod imports up 21 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 20:37:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 64,941 mt in November 2020, up 21.0 percent from October and up 71.3 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $43.5 million in November 2020, compared to $35.9 million in the previous month and $28.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in November, with 31,061 mt, compared to 29,459 mt in October and 18,788 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in November include Japan, with 11,607 mt; Brazil, with 11,542 mt; Korea, with 5,356 mt; and Germany, with 3,719 mt.