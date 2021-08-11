﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 20.8 percent in June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 20:10:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 110,579 mt in June 2021, up 20.8 percent from May and up 141.7 percent from June 2020. By value, wire rod imports totaled $87.9 million in June 2021, compared to $76.4 million in May and $28.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in June, with 26,475 mt, compared to 34,101 mt in May and 14,534 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in June include Germany, with 24,159 mt; India, with 17,679 mt; Brazil, with 12,173 mt; and Japan, with 9,130 mt.


Tags: North America  wire rod  longs  USA  imp/exp statistics  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Jul

US cold finished bar exports down 8.7 percent in May
21  Jul

US hot rolled bar exports down 10.3 percent in May
20  Jul

US beam exports down 12.5 percent in May
19  Jul

US wire rod imports up 58.1 percent in May
16  Jul

US drawn wire imports up 4.1 percent in May