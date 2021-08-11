US wire rod imports up 20.8 percent in June

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 20:10:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 110,579 mt in June 2021, up 20.8 percent from May and up 141.7 percent from June 2020. By value, wire rod imports totaled $87.9 million in June 2021, compared to $76.4 million in May and $28.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in June, with 26,475 mt, compared to 34,101 mt in May and 14,534 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in June include Germany, with 24,159 mt; India, with 17,679 mt; Brazil, with 12,173 mt; and Japan, with 9,130 mt.