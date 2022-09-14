﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports up 101.3 percent in July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 22:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 177,448 mt in July 2022, up 101.3 percent from June and up 79.3 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $186.6 million in July 2022, compared to $105.7 million in June and $85.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Malaysia in July, with 34,687 mt, compared to zero tonnage in June 2022 and July 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in July include Canada, with 27,112 mt; Germany, with 24,532 mt; Algeria, with 22,868 mt; and Egypt, with 16,197 mt.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Local Turkish wire rod prices follow diverse trends

14 Sep | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.2% in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.6 percent in early Sept

14 Sep | Steel News

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually, caution remains due to approaching typhoon

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group cuts local rebar prices by RMB 200/mt for mid-September

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 37

13 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas decreases its longs prices sharply

12 Sep | Longs and Billet

IREPAS: Global long products market in a “dramatic situation”

09 Sep | Steel News

US wire rod market set to soften further

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-ASEAN wire rod sellers increase offers in Asia, seeing demand in Europe

09 Sep | Longs and Billet