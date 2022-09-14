US wire rod imports up 101.3 percent in July

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 22:45:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 177,448 mt in July 2022, up 101.3 percent from June and up 79.3 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $186.6 million in July 2022, compared to $105.7 million in June and $85.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most wire rod from Malaysia in July, with 34,687 mt, compared to zero tonnage in June 2022 and July 2021. Other top sources of imported wire rod in July include Canada, with 27,112 mt; Germany, with 24,532 mt; Algeria, with 22,868 mt; and Egypt, with 16,197 mt.