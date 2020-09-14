﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 19.2 percent in July

Monday, 14 September 2020 19:16:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 36,966 mt in July 2020, down 19.2 percent from June and down 51.3 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $26.4 million in July 2020, compared to $28.7 million in the previous month and $57.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in July, with 25,932 mt, compared to 14,534 mt in June and 22,231 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported wire rod in July include Japan, with 5,895 mt; Germany, with 2,546 mt; and Mexico, with 2,016 mt.


Tags: North America  trading  wire rod  USA  imp/exp statistics  longs  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Aug

US rebar imports up 61.2 percent in July
27  Aug

US cold finished bar exports up 47.5 percent in June
24  Aug

US hot rolled bar exports up 18.5 percent in June
24  Aug

US merchant bar imports up 57.3 percent in June
20  Aug

US rebar exports up 37.2 percent in June