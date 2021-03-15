US wire rod imports down 16.3 percent in January

Monday, 15 March 2021 19:08:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 46,671 mt in January 2021, down 16.3 percent from December and down 26.8 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $36.3 million in January 2021, compared to $41.7 million in the previous month and $44.0 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in January, with 25,065 mt, compared to 26,477 mt in December and 29,584 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in January include Brazil, with 8,925 mt; Japan, with 6,481 mt; United Kingdom, with 4,257 mt; and Mexico, with 3,475 mt.