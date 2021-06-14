﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US wire rod imports down 11.2 percent in April

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:10:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 57,930 mt in April 2021, down 11.2 percent from March and down 0.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $49.1 million in April 2021, compared to $53.2 million in March and $41.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in April, with 26,388 mt, compared to 34,041 mt in March and 19,954 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in April include Japan, with 8,313 mt; Brazil, with 8,184 mt; Korea, with 8,031 mt; and Mexico, with 4,852 mt.


Tags: wire rod  USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  longs  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

US drawn wire exports up 21.5 percent in March
24  May

US cold finished bar imports up 20.8 percent in March
21  May

US cold finished bar exports up 25.4 percent in March
21  May

US merchant bar imports up 82.2 percent in March
18  May

US rebar exports down 12.9 percent in March