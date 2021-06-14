US wire rod imports down 11.2 percent in April

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:10:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 57,930 mt in April 2021, down 11.2 percent from March and down 0.7 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $49.1 million in April 2021, compared to $53.2 million in March and $41.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in April, with 26,388 mt, compared to 34,041 mt in March and 19,954 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in April include Japan, with 8,313 mt; Brazil, with 8,184 mt; Korea, with 8,031 mt; and Mexico, with 4,852 mt.