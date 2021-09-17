US wire rod imports down 10.5 percent in July

Friday, 17 September 2021 21:28:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of wire rod totaled 99,004 mt in July 2021, down 10.5 percent from June but up 167.8 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, wire rod imports totaled $85.9 million in July 2021, compared to $87.9 million in June and $26.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most wire rod from Canada in July, with 28,375 mt, compared to 26,474 mt in June and 25,932 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported wire rod in July include Egypt, with 21,715 mt; Algeria, with 9,338 mt; Brazil, with 9,132 mt; and Japan, with 8,469 mt.