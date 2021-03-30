US weekly raw steel production up 1.1% year over year

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 22:09:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), for the week ending on March 27, 2021, domestic raw steel production was 1,760,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.6 percent.

Production was 1,741,000 net tons in the week ending March 27, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 75.3 percent. The current week production represents a 1.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. Production for the week ending March 27, 2021 is up 0.4 percent from the previous week ending March 20, 2021 when production was 1,753,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.3 percent.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 27, 2021 was 21,386,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is down 5.6 percent from the 22,658,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.6 percent.

Broken down by districts, production for the week ending March 27, 2021 in thousands of net tons are as follows: North East: 166; Great Lakes: 617; Midwest: 189; Southern: 712 and Western: 76 for a total of 1760.