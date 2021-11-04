﻿
US trade deficit widens to $80.9 billion in September

Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:13:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.9 billion in September, up $8.1 billion from $72.8 billion in August, revised.

September exports were $207.6 billion, $6.4 billion less than August exports. September imports were $288.5 billion, $1.7 billion more than August imports.

The September increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $8.9 billion to $98.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.2 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $158.7 billion, or 33.1 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $274.1 billion or 17.4 percent. Imports increased $432.8 billion or 21.1 percent.

The September figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.8), Hong Kong ($1.5), and Brazil ($1.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($31.5), European Union ($18.7), Mexico ($8.8), Germany ($5.7), Japan ($5.0), Canada ($4.7), South Korea ($3.8), Taiwan ($3.8), Italy ($3.5), India ($2.6), France ($1.8), Saudi Arabia ($0.5), United Kingdom ($0.1), and Singapore (less than $0.1).


