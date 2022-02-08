US trade deficit widens to $80.7 billion in December

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 21:41:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.7 billion in December, up $1.4 billion from $79.3 billion in November, revised.

December exports were $228.1 billion, $3.4 billion more than November exports. December imports were $308.9 billion, $4.8 billion more than November imports. The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $3.2 billion to $101.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $1.8 billion to $20.7 billion.

For 2021, the goods and services deficit increased $182.4 billion, or 27.0 percent, from 2020. Exports increased $394.1 billion or 18.5 percent. Imports increased $576.5 billion or 20.5 percent.

The December figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.4), Hong Kong ($1.9), Brazil ($1.2), Singapore ($0.8), and United Kingdom ($0.6).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($34.1), European Union ($16.3), Mexico ($11.0), Germany ($5.3), Japan ($5.0), Canada ($4.2), India ($3.9), Taiwan ($3.8), South Korea ($3.7), Italy ($3.1), France ($0.8), and Saudi Arabia ($0.7).