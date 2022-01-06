﻿
English
US trade deficit widens to $80.2 billion in November

Thursday, 06 January 2022 23:03:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $80.2 billion in November, up $13.0 billion from $67.2 billion in October, revised.

November exports were $224.2 billion, $0.4 billion more than October exports. November imports were $304.4 billion, $13.4 billion more than October imports. The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $15.1 billion to $99.0 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1 billion to $18.8 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $174.6 billion, or 28.6 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $354.4 billion or 18.2 percent. Imports increased $529.0 billion or 20.7 percent.

The November figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.5), Hong Kong ($1.6), Brazil ($1.0), United Kingdom ($0.5), and Singapore ($0.3).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.4), European Union ($19.4), Mexico ($11.0), Germany ($6.1), Canada ($5.4), Taiwan ($4.0), Italy ($3.6), Japan ($3.6), India ($3.0), South Korea ($2.2), France ($1.2), and Saudi Arabia ($0.4).


