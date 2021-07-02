﻿
English
US trade deficit widens to $71.2 billion in May

Friday, 02 July 2021 20:33:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $71.2 billion in May, up $2.2 billion from $69.1 billion in April, revised. May exports were $206.0 billion, $1.3 billion more than April exports. May imports were $277.3 billion, $3.5 billion more than April imports.

The May increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $2.3 billion to $89.2 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.9 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $110.9 billion, or 45.8 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $101.6 billion or 11.4 percent. Imports increased $212.5 billion or 18.7 percent.

The May figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.0), Hong Kong ($2.7), Brazil ($1.2), United Kingdom ($1.0), and Singapore ($0.1).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($27.2), European Union ($18.5), Mexico ($7.7), Germany ($6.2), Japan ($5.9), Canada ($4.8), Taiwan ($3.3), Italy ($3.2), India ($2.5), South Korea ($2.3), France ($1.5), and Saudi Arabia ($0.3).


