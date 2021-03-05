US trade deficit widens to $68.2 billion in January

Friday, 05 March 2021 20:49:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.2 billion in January, up $1.2 billion from $67.0 billion in December, revised.

January exports were $191.9 billion, $1.8 billion more than December exports. January imports were $260.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than December imports.

The January increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $1.3 billion to $85.4 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.2 billion.

Year-over-year, the goods and services deficit increased $23.8 billion, or 53.7 percent, from January 2020. Exports decreased $15.7 billion or 7.6 percent. Imports increased $8.1 billion or 3.2 percent.

The January figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.3), Hong Kong ($2.4), Brazil ($1.5), Saudi Arabia ($0.5), and United Kingdom ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($27.2), European Union ($20.1), Mexico ($11.9), Germany ($7.2), Japan ($5.2), Italy ($2.9), France ($2.3), India ($2.3), Taiwan ($2.1), Canada ($2.0), South Korea ($0.9), and Singapore ($0.1).