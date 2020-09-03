﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US trade deficit widens to $63.6 billion in July

Thursday, 03 September 2020 20:48:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.6 billion in July, up $10.1 billion from $53.5 billion in June, revised.

July exports were $168.1 billion, $12.6 billion more than June exports. July imports were $231.7 billion, $22.7 billion more than June imports. The July increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $9.3 billion to $80.9 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.8 billion to $17.4 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $6.4 billion, or 1.8 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $257.8 billion or 17.5 percent. Imports decreased $251.3 billion or 13.8 percent.

The July figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($2.9), OPEC ($1.5), Hong Kong ($1.4), Brazil ($0.8), United Kingdom ($0.6), and Saudi Arabia ($0.3).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.3), European Union ($13.1), Mexico ($11.5), Japan ($3.4), Germany ($3.0), Taiwan ($2.8), France ($2.5), India ($2.0), Italy ($1.8), South Korea ($1.5), Singapore ($1.0), and Canada ($0.5).


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Sep

US plates in coil imports up 3.4 percent in July
02  Sep

US tin plate imports up 42.6 percent in July
28  Aug

US rebar imports up 61.2 percent in July
26  Aug

US structural pipe and tube exports up 24.3 percent in June
24  Aug

US merchant bar imports up 57.3 percent in June