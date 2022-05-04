US trade deficit widens to $109.8 billion in March

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 18:59:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $109.8 billion in March, up $20.0 billion from $89.8 billion in February, revised.

March exports were $241.7 billion, $12.9 billion more than February exports. March imports were $351.5 billion, $32.9 billion more than February imports. The March increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $20.4 billion to $128.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $18.3 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $84.8 billion, or 41.5 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $104.5 billion or 17.7 percent. Imports increased $189.3 billion or 23.8 percent.

The March figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($6.7), Hong Kong ($1.3), Brazil ($1.2), and United Kingdom ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($48.6), European Union ($15.6), Mexico ($10.6), Canada ($10.3), Germany ($6.2), Japan ($6.1), Taiwan ($4.9), Italy ($3.4), India ($3.2), South Korea ($3.1), Saudi Arabia ($1.0), France ($0.8), and Singapore ($0.1).