US trade deficit rises to $78.2 billion in October

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:15:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $78.2 billion in October, up $4.0 billion from $74.1 billion in September, revised.

October exports were $256.6 billion, $1.9 billion less than September exports. October imports were $334.8 billion, $2.2 billion more than September imports. The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $6.1 billion to $99.6 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1 billion to $21.4 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $136.9 billion, or 19.9 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $415.3 billion or 19.8 percent. Imports increased $552.2 billion or 19.8 percent.

The October figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($5.0), Netherlands ($4.1), Hong Kong ($1.5), United Kingdom ($1.1), Singapore ($0.7), Australia ($0.6), and Brazil ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($26.1), European Union ($23.1), Mexico ($11.6), Vietnam ($9.4), Germany ($8.1), Ireland ($6.7), Japan ($6.4), Canada ($4.8), Italy ($4.0), Taiwan ($4.0), Malaysia ($3.1), South Korea ($3.0), India ($2.8), France ($1.6), Saudi Arabia ($1.0), Israel ($0.7), Switzerland ($0.5), and Belgium ($0.3).