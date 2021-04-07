US trade deficit rises to $71.1 billion in February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:56:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $71.1 billion in February, up $3.3 billion from $67.8 billion in January, revised.

February exports were $187.3 billion, $5.0 billion less than January exports. February imports were $258.3 billion, $1.7 billion less than January imports.

The February increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $2.8 billion to $88.0 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.5 billion to $16.9 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $56.5 billion, or 68.6 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports decreased $36.2 billion or 8.7 percent. Imports increased $20.3 billion or 4.1 percent.

The February figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.7), Brazil ($1.4), Hong Kong ($1.2), Singapore ($0.6), United Kingdom ($0.2), and Saudi Arabia ($0.1).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($30.3), European Union ($19.0), Mexico ($6.8), Germany ($5.3), Japan ($4.5), Canada ($4.0), Italy ($3.2), France ($2.7), Taiwan ($2.4), South Korea ($2.3), and India ($1.7).