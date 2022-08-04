﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US trade deficit narrows to $79.6 billion in June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 18:08:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $79.6 billion in June, down $5.3 billion from $84.9 billion in May, revised.

June exports were $260.8 billion, $4.3 billion more than May exports. June imports were $340.4 billion, $1.0 billion less than May imports. The June decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.9 billion to $99.5 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $19.9 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $134.1 billion, or 33.4 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $246.2 billion or 20.0 percent. Imports increased $380.3 billion or 23.3 percent.

The June figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($7.9), Netherlands ($3.0), Singapore ($1.8), Hong Kong ($1.7), Brazil ($1.7), Australia ($1.5), Belgium ($1.0), and Switzerland ($0.9).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($36.9), European Union ($17.6), Vietnam ($11.1), Mexico ($9.7), Canada ($7.3), Ireland ($6.1), Germany ($5.4), India ($5.2), Japan ($4.7), South Korea ($3.7), Taiwan ($3.6), Italy ($3.5), Malaysia ($3.0), Saudi Arabia ($1.9), France ($0.9), Israel ($0.8) and United Kingdom ($0.4).


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US steel import permits down 12.5 percent in July

04 Aug | Steel News

US plates in coil imports up 28.1 percent in June

04 Aug | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 9.6 percent in May

03 Aug | Steel News

US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in May

02 Aug | Steel News

US CRC imports up 1.3 percent in June

02 Aug | Steel News

US tool steel exports up 7.4 percent in May

01 Aug | Steel News

US HRC imports up 11.0 percent in June

01 Aug | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 6.2 percent in May

29 Jul | Steel News

US slab imports up 80.7 percent in June

29 Jul | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 6.6 percent in May

28 Jul | Steel News