US trade deficit narrows to $70.6 billion in July

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 21:07:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $70.6 billion in July, down $10.2 billion from $80.9 billion in June, revised.

July exports were $259.3 billion, $0.5 billion more than June exports. July imports were $329.9 billion, $9.7 billion less than June imports.

The July decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $8.2 billion to $91.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $2.1 billion to $20.4 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $136.6 billion, or 29.0 percent, from the same period in 2021. Exports increased $286.4 billion or 19.9 percent. Imports increased $423.0 billion or 22.1 percent.

The July figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($7.4), Netherlands ($3.6), Singapore ($2.6), Hong Kong ($2.3), Switzerland ($2.1), United Kingdom ($1.7), Brazil ($1.4), Australia ($1.3), and Belgium ($1.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($33.0), European Union ($11.9), Mexico ($11.7), Vietnam ($10.0), Canada ($8.7), Japan ($5.5), Germany ($5.1), Taiwan ($4.6), Ireland ($4.2), India ($3.7), South Korea ($3.6), Malaysia ($2.9), Italy ($2.3), Saudi Arabia ($1.3), France ($0.8), and Israel ($0.6).