US trade deficit narrows to $68.9 billion in April

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.9 billion in April, down $6.1 billion from $75.0 billion in March, revised.

April exports were $205.0 billion, $2.3 billion more than March exports. April imports were $273.9 billion, $3.8 billion less than March imports.

The April decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $6.2 billion to $86.7 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.1 billion to $17.8 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $94.5 billion, or 50.5 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $42.0 billion or 5.6 percent. Imports increased $136.4 billion or 14.6 percent.

The April figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.5), Hong Kong ($3.0), Brazil ($1.1), Singapore ($0.8), United Kingdom ($0.6), and Saudi Arabia ($0.3).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($32.4), European Union ($16.1), Mexico ($10.0), Japan ($5.4), Germany ($5.1), Taiwan ($3.2), Canada ($3.0), Italy ($2.9), India ($2.6), France ($1.9), and South Korea ($1.2).