US trade deficit narrows to $67.1 billion in October

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:28:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $67.1 billion in October, down $14.3 billion from $81.4 billion in September, revised.

October exports were $223.6 billion, $16.8 billion more than September exports. October imports were $290.7 billion, $2.5 billion more than September imports. The October decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $14.0 billion to $83.9 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.3 billion to $16.8 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $161.7 billion, or 29.7 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $315.1 billion or 17.9 percent. Imports increased $476.8 billion or 20.7 percent.

The October figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.5), Hong Kong ($2.6), Brazil ($1.3), United Kingdom ($1.0), and Singapore ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.3), European Union ($16.6), Mexico ($9.7), Germany ($5.7), Taiwan ($4.3), Japan ($3.6), Italy ($3.4), Canada ($3.3), India ($3.1), South Korea ($2.7), France ($1.4), and Saudi Arabia ($0.1).