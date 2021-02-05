US trade deficit narrows to $66.6 billion in December

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:59:23 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $66.6 billion in December, down $2.4 billion from $69.0 billion in November, revised.

December exports were $190.0 billion, $6.2 billion more than November exports. December imports were $256.6 billion, $3.8 billion more than November imports.

The December decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $2.8 billion to $84.2 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $17.5 billion.

For 2020, the goods and services deficit increased $101.9 billion, or 17.7 percent, from 2019. Exports decreased $396.4 billion or 15.7 percent. Imports decreased $294.5 billion or 9.5 percent.

The December figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.9), Hong Kong ($2.1), OPEC ($1.9), Brazil ($0.8), Saudi Arabia ($0.6), and United Kingdom ($0.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($28.1), European Union ($19.2), Mexico ($10.3), Germany ($5.8), Japan ($5.5), Taiwan ($3.2), Italy ($3.2), India ($2.8), South Korea ($2.7), France ($1.6), Canada ($1.1), and Singapore ($0.9).