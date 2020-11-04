US trade deficit narrows to $63.9 billion in September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 21:51:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.9 billion in September, down $3.2 billion from $67.0 billion in August, revised.

September exports were $176.4 billion, $4.4 billion more than August exports. September imports were $240.2 billion, $1.2 billion more than August imports. The September decrease in the goods and services deficit reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $3.1 billion to $80.7 billion and an increase in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $16.8 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $38.5 billion, or 8.6 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $329.0 billion or 17.4 percent. Imports decreased $290.4 billion or 12.4 percent.

The September figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($2.5), OPEC ($1.4), Hong Kong ($1.3), Brazil ($1.1), United Kingdom ($0.8), Singapore ($0.3), and Saudi Arabia ($0.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($24.3), European Union ($17.3), Mexico ($10.7), Japan ($5.6), Germany ($5.6), Italy ($2.7), Taiwan ($2.7), India ($2.7), South Korea ($2.2), Canada ($1.4), and France ($1.1).